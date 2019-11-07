Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Aveeno
Aveeno Moisturizing Sensitive Skin Relief Moisturizing Lotion
$14.99
$12.94
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
33-fluid ounces of Aveeno Skin Relief 24-Hour Moisturizing Lotion is fragrance-free and starts working immediately to hydrate and soothe sensitive, dry skin
Need a few alternatives?
La Mer
Crème De La Mer Moisturizing Cream
$335.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Glossier
Glossier Priming Moisturizer Rich
$35.00
from
Glossier
BUY
Belei
Detox Day Moisturiser With Spf 15
£16.00
from
Amazon
BUY
CeraVe
Therapeutic Hand Cream
C$23.45
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Aveeno
Aveeno
Daily Moisturising Hand Cream
£5.99
from
Superdrug
BUY
Aveeno
Daily Moisturising Hand Cream
£5.99
from
Superdrug
BUY
Aveeno
Aveeno Maxglow Infusion Drops
$23.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Aveeno
Cracked Skin Relief Cica Balm
C$16.47
from
Walmart
BUY
More from Skin Care
Nooni
Applebutter Lip Mask
$15.00
from
Memebox
BUY
ChapStick
Total Hydration Conditioning Lip Scrub
$4.49
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
promoted
Burt's Bees
Natural Conditioning Lip Scrub
$8.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Milani
Milani Keep It Sweet Sugar Lip Scrub
$10.49
from
Milani
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted