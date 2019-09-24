Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Wash is gentle enough for sensitive skin and helps preserve skin's natural moisture while cleansing. Use this creamy body wash daily for noticeably healthier-looking skin. The formula contains soothing oatmeal and rich emollients to help moisturize and relieve dry skin. It replenishes moisture for softer, smoother, healthier-looking skin, even after you rinse. From the Dermatologist-recommended brand for over 65 years, this moisturizing body wash is lightly scented, soap-free and dye-free. Use with Aveeno Daily Moisturizing lotion for twice the moisture.* Aveeno uses the goodness of nature and the power of science to keep your skin looking healthy and feeling balanced.*two moisturizing oat formulas