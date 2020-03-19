Aveeno

Cracked Skin Relief Cica Balm With Triple Oat Complex

Aveeno Cracked Skin Relief CICA Balm helps protect and relieve chapped or cracked skin to leave skin feeling moisturized all day CICA comes from the French word â€œCicatrisationâ€. Aveeno CICA balm is formulated to intensely moisturize and help repair dry skin Skin balm contains dimethicone skin protectant and Triple Oat Complex to moisturize cracked and dry skin. The formula creates a protective layer to help reduce the loss of moisture from skin. Balm is fragrance-free, hypoallergenic, and free of parabens and steroids. It is formulated to be gentle enough on sensitive skin Fragrance-free moisturizing skin balm helps protect from the drying effects of wind and cold weather. Cream from a Dermatologist recommended brand Aveeno Cracked Skin Relief Cica Balm helps protect your skin against the drying effects of wind and cold weather. This skin relief cica balm with Triple Oat Complex moisturizes dry skin by creating a protective layer to help reduce moisture loss. From a dermatologist-recommended brand and formulated to be suitable for sensitive skin, this therapeutic skin cream helps protect and relieve chapped and cracked skin, leaving it feeling moisturized all day. Safe and effective for daily use, this hypoallergenic cream is fragrance-free, paraben-free, and steroid-free.