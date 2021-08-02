Aveeno

Clear Complexion Cream Cleanser With Salicylic Acid

$6.99

At Target

For breakout-prone skin, AVEENOCLEAR COMPLEXION Cream Cleanser helps clear and prevent breakouts while visibly improving skin's tone and texture. For dull, uneven skin, this cleanser is formulated with maximum strength acne medication. The formula with salicylic acid and soy both fights and prevents blemishes while helping to improve skin tone. AVEENO CLEAR COMPLEXION Cream Cleanser is oil-free, soap-free, hypoallergenic, and non-comedogenic, and is also non-irritating and won't overdry your skin. This daily facial cleanser is gentle enough for everyday use and sensitive skin.Adult acne throwing you off balance? The AVEENO CLEAR COMPLEXION collection is designed to clear skin without dulling your natural glow. Each exclusive soy-enriched product, with clinically proven acne medication, clears blemishes and helps reveal your skin's true radiance. AVEENO has been dermatologist recommended for over 65 years.