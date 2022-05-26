Aveeno

Aveeno Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo 354ml

Apple Cider Vinegar Blend Clarify And Shine Oat is the first ingredient in this scalp-soothing shampoo. Clarify and add shine to dull hair infused with apple cider vinegar. • Scalp-soothing shampoo for added shine • Clarifying blend with Apple Cider Vinegar • Add shine to dull hair and enhance hair's natural beauty • Smells like juicy apple • Formulated without sulfates, dyes or parabens THE POWER OF OATS For more than 10 years, Aveeno? has offered solutions for Aussies to enjoy healthy looking, beautiful skin everyday by harnessing the power of oats. Now available is Aveeno Haircare! CAREFUL FARMING We source our oats from a quiet mill located along the rolling hills of the Mississippi River Valley, in a small town where pride and quality go hand-in-hand. COLLOIDAL OAT We love the way we feel when everything is in balance. That's why we start with oat as the first ingredient. Each blend helps to soothe your scalp and nourish your strands from root to tip.