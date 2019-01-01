Aveeno

Aveeno Active Naturals Pure Renewal Shampoo

10.5 fluid ounce bottle of shampoo Helps effectively remove impurities For all hair types Seaweed extract helps rebalance hair's natural moisture Helps refresh and rebalance Sulfate-free Safe for color-treated hair Aveeno Pure Renewal Shampoo helps effectively remove impurities and refreshes and rebalances hair for healthy manageability. For all hair types, this shampoo is infused with balancing Active Naturals Seaweed Extract, which is rich in vitamins, proteins, and minerals to help rebalance hair's natural moisture. Naturally derived cleansers and sulfate-free technology help lift away impurities without over-stripping, leaving hair shiny, healthier looking, and full of life. Aveeno Pure Renewal shampoo is safe for color-treated hair. Apply to wet hair and lather with a gentle massaging motion. Rinse thoroughly and follow with Aveeno® Pure Renewal™ Conditioner. Ingredients Water, Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Ammonium Lauroyl Sarcosinate, Acrylates Copolymer, Cocamide Mea, Dimethicone, Sodium Hydrolyzed Potato Starch Dodecenylsuccinate, Fragrance, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Hydroxide, Citric Add, Caprylyl Glycol, Propylene Glycol, Glycerin, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Laminaria Saccharina Extract, Polyquaternium-7, Methylisothiazolinone, Titanium Dioxide, Mica