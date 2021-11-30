Aveda

Aveda X 3.1 Phillip Lim Nutriplenish Light Moisture Collection

$60.00

Includes a limited-edition Aveda x 3.1 Phillip Lim detangling comb. Hydrate with the power of nutrients for lush, visibly healthier hair. Replenish and restore with lightweight fast-absorbing oils. Limited-edition set features shampoo, conditioner, leave-in conditioner and a limited-edition detangling comb with exclusive Aveda x 3.1 Phillip Lim design. Packaged in an exquisite, reusable box, created with sustainability in mind. nutriplenish™ leave-in conditioner: Winner of the 2020 Glamour Beauty Awards for the Best Pro Leave-In Treatment. Women’s Health “Editor’s Choice” for the Best Leave-In Conditioners 2020. nutriplenish™ conditioner light moisture: Recipient of the 2020 Parents Green Pick Award