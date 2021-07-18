Aveda

Aveda Rinseless Refresh Micellar Hair & Scalp Refresher

$33.00

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Beauty

Instantly cleanse scalp with no-rinse micellar technology. Instantly refresh hair and texture. Revives and refreshes second-day styles with naturally derived styling polymers that help tame frizz for up to 72 hours – even in intense humidity. Provides light, flexible hold to restyle hair without having to redo your hair completely. Provides a refreshing, soothing sensation on the scalp. Instantly refreshes hair with Aveda’s own Pure-Fume aroma with jasmine and certified organic mandarin, lemon, ylang ylang and other pure flower and plant essences.