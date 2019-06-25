Aveda

Aveda Brilliant Humectant Pomade (75ml)

£22.50

Buy Now Review It

At Look Fantastic

Aveda Brilliant Humectant Pomade is a high-shine finishing pomade that adds moisture to your hair, enhancing curl. Especially effective in dry climates, it activates and maintains wave in naturally curly and permed hair. With a mood-shifting Pure-Fume floral aroma of jasmine, rose and many other pure flower and plant essences, Aveda Brilliant Humectant Pomade will not only leave your hair smooth, controlled and frizz free but it will smell simply divine! Directions of use: Apply to wet or dry hair. This will keep stray hairs in place and maintain a smooth, controlled style.