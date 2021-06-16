Violette_Fr

0.5 fl oz / 15mL A musky, vetiver fragrance made for everyone and anyone, this roll-on scent will wake up your vavavoom. It's sensual, yet earthy, blending musky amber, santal, and vetiver base notes with ylang-ylang middle notes and uplifting bergamot top notes. Like most things coming from heaven, it's almost indescribable. Take a deep breath and feel the way it touches your skin as you slowly roll the fragrance behind your ears and along your neck. Meaning "with love" in French, Avec Amour is best applied wherever you want to be kissed.