Fenty x Puma

Avanti C Women’s Sneakers

$170.00

Buy Now Review It

At PUMA

Rihanna’s classic in chrome. The FENTY x PUMA Avanti is a sport-fashion style inspired by the icon from PUMA’s archives. The Avanti’s soccer-inspired elements – like a stitched leather upper and gum sole – are given a fashionable twist with a silver chrome finish and debossed FENTY x PUMA branding.