Joss & Main

Avant Round Arms Sofa

$530.99 $500.00

At Joss & Main

Seats 2 Overall Depth 36 '' Overall Height 35 '' Overall Width 75 '' This begins with milling and drying hardwood at a lumberyard facility to ensure that the frame is built to last without warping, twisting, or cracking. From there, the lumber travels to one of the frame shops where the wood is cut, shaped, and assembled into the highest quality frame. The foam and fiber parts, built with eco-friendly practices and recycled materials are cut to size at one of two nearby foam processing plants. This component is then joined in one manufacturing center where they are assembled into your piece of furniture. Fabric, sourced from around the world, selected for its quality, style, and value and stored in climate-controlled fabric warehouse, is then cut, sewn and applied to create your finished piece of upholstered furniture. Features The benefit of air-drying is that it also allows the wood to cure by letting the moisture dissipate naturally without using kilns that can contribute to pollution Product Details Leg Material: Solid + Manufactured Wood Product Care (Hathaway Briar Upholstery Color): Spot clean with water base solvent Product Care (Hathaway Linen Upholstery Color): Spot cleant with water base solvent Design: Standard Adult Assembly Required: Yes Upholstery Material Upholstery Material: 100% Polyester Upholstery Material Details: 100% Polyster