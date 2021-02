Avant Guard

Avant Guard

$22.00

Buy Now Review It

At Doing Experiments

meet AVANT GUARD, a reusable sheet mask that uses the power of ✨occlusion✨ to make the skincare you already love work harder for you. simply pair with your fave hydrating skincare products and layer AVANT GUARD on top. leave on for as long as you like and reveal hydrated, glowy skin without the price, drippy mess, and problematic waste.