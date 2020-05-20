Lara Intimates

Ava Bra

£48.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lara Intimates

The Ava Bra 2.0 is a low cut, triangle bra that fits across a range of sizes. A-D and DD+ sizes are cut differently to maximise functionality. DD+ sizes feature a powermesh sling to lift boobs up and to the centre. Our signature mesh is soft with incredible stretch and recovery. This bra features British-made elastic that is strong yet supportive for gentle lift around your rib cage and shoulders.