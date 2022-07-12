SharkNinja

Av2501s Ai Robot Vacuum With Hepa Self-empty Base

$549.99 $299.99

Buy Now Review It

ULTRA CONVENIENT: The bagless, self-emptying base holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris while its true HEPA filtration captures and traps 99.97% of dust and allergens (down to .3 microns). ULTRA CLEANING PERFORMANCE: Incredible suction picks up dirt and debris on all floor types—all while methodically cleaning row by row to ensure nothing is missed. ON-DEMAND DEEP CLEANING: Use UltraClean in the SharkClean app and the robot will make two complete cleaning passes back and forth, then side to side for extra deep cleaning with no cleaning gaps. PERFECT FOR HOMES WITH PETS: The combination of powerful suction and Shark’s self-cleaning brushroll picks up 50% more pet hair with no hair wrap (in UltraClean Mode vs. RV1100AE). PRECISION HOME MAPPING: 360° technology quickly and accurately maps your home so you can set cleaning areas and No-Go Zones in the SharkClean app. ULTRA ADAPTABLE: AI Laser Navigation ensures precise total home coverage, detecting and avoiding objects in its path, day or night, adapting to the everyday changes in your home. ULTRA HANDS-FREE CONTROL: Set a cleaning schedule, initiate on-demand cleaning, or activate UltraClean all with sound of your voice using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. The Shark AI ULTRA Robot Self-Empty combines ULTRA convenience, intelligence, and power for an ULTRA whole-home clean. Features include: Shark's signature suction power; AI Laser Navigation for ultra-precise cleaning and object avoidance; UltraClean Mode for targeted deep cleaning; and a HEPA 30-day capacity self-empty base that'll keep allergens locked in the dust bin with every clean.