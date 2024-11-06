NEST New York

Autumn Plum Classic Candle

$50.00

Buy Now Review It

At NEST New York

The time has come for us to combine our dual loves of overalls and being extremely comfortable into one perfect maternity must-have. Fit Roomy and unstructured fit that tapers toward the ankle (we like to wear them cuffed). Thin, adjustable straps that tie at the back making the length workable for both petites and taller people. Fabric Certified Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex®. Super soft and lightweight cotton spandex jersey that has a little bit of structure and some drape. Easily stretches to pull aside for nursing or on and off to use the bathroom. Stage All stages! For pregnancy, postpartum and very postpartum (aka whenever). Nursing and c-section friendly.