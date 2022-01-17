Made

Autumn In The Canyon

£159.00

Buy Now Review It

At Made

Always autumn Autumnal colours year-round? Create cosy vibes at home with this print by Jetty Home. We love the warm colourways and abstract botanicals. This would look perfect in the kitchen or living room. ©Jetty Home, LLC. Courtesy of MHS Licensing View all Home DecorView the Autumn In The Canyon collection Dimensions Height (cm) 73 Width (cm) 103 Depth (cm) 2 Packaging dimensions 80 x 120 x 8 cm Weight (kg) 1 Details Art Format Single size Art orientation Landscape prints Art set Single Art style Abstract Assembly Wall fixing not included due to variety of wall types. Customer required to source appropriate fittings dependent on the wall type Frame options White Print size 70 x 100cm Product Material 1.2mm acrylic, 200gsm, acid-free archival paper, Obeche wood Caring instructions Wipe with a dry cloth Frame finish Oak veneer SKU ARTEEP226WHI-UK