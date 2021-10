Homesick Candles

Autumn Adventures Bundle

$68.00 $54.40

A bumpy tractor ride surrounded by vibrant leaves on a cool fall day. This bundle will make you feel like you’re on your way to find the perfect pumpkin. Autumn Hayride Top Notes: Fresh Hay, Warm Amber, Clove Mid Notes: Nutmeg, Birch, Maple Bark Base Notes: Tonka, Patchouli, Oakmoss Pumpkin Picking Top Notes: Pumpkin, Nutmeg Mid Notes: Ginger, Cinnamon, Clove Base Notes: Vanilla, Tonka Bean, Sugar 13.75 OZ. TYPICAL BURN TIME IS 60-80 HOURS MADE FROM A NATURAL SOY WAX BLEND WITH PREMIUM COTTON WICKS AND CUSTOM FRAGRANCE OILS NON-TOXIC AND CONTAIN NO LEAD, PLASTICS, PARABEN, SYNTHETIC DYES OR PHTHALATES