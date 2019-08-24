veil cosmetics

Automatte Mattifying Balm & Touch-up

$39.00

As a Base: Prime skin with Sunset Light Primer/Serum first, then load up the provided black sponge by rubbing it in a circular motion onto the AutoMatte’ surface. Gently polish onto skin where shine tends to surface throughout the day. The same technique applies for finger application; rub your fingertip in a circular motion to pick up the product, then smooth onto the complexion. You can also use a flat dense brush like a concealer or foundation brush; rub the AutoMatte’ surface back and forth, then smooth onto the desired area. With makeup, follow with Complexion Fix Corrector/Concealer/Highlighter and or Sunset Skin Foundation to veil imperfections and desired areas. Skip powder. As a Touch-Up: Over bare skin, just rub or pat on using a sponge/brush/finger over the desired area to take away the excess shine. Over makeup, it is best not to rub the skin’ surface as makeup could come off. When using the provided sponge, a press-and-roll motion is ideal to take the shine away and lock the existing makeup into place. Veiling one small area at a time, reload every 2-3 press-roll motions for optimized results. When touching up with a clean finger, gently rub to warm up the mattifier’ surface then pat onto skin wherever shine needs neutralizing. When using a brush, load up the bristles by rubbing back and forth the AutoMatte’ surface, then pat gently onto the shiny skin area.