Got Milk?

Automatic Milk Frother, Heater And Cappuccino Maker

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

Homemade Lattes Will Never be the Same with the got milk? Milk Frother and Steamer! OUR ELECTRIC MILK FROTHER quickly creates rich, creamy, and long-lasting froth at the push of a button. JUST POUR milk up to the appropriate capacity, press start and before you know it you will have luscious creamy froth. PERFECT FOR cappuccinos, lattes, hot chocolate and much more. PRODUCES PERFECTLY FROTHED hot or cold milk for a variety of drinks. BRING THE COFFEE HOUSE experience to your home kitchen.