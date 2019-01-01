CamKing

Automatic Frozen Yogurt, Ice Cream Maker

$54.99

Features: 1,The CamKing makes frozen yogurt,ice cream,sorbet-even frozen drinks-in 15-25 minutes or less. 2,On/Off switch,Add fresh ingredients to the mixing bowl, turn on the machine,and go.It's fully automatic.Plus,cleanup is a breeze. 3,The large capacity mixing quick freeze bowl lets you make up to 500ml of your favorite smooth and creamy frozen treats. 4,Standard plug (Exerted Length of Cord: 120cm). 5,Anti skid rubber on bottom of the unit. 6,Noise level: 65dba(30cm all around the unit,measured in ideal state). Specifications: Certificates: CE,ROHS,GS Power: 12W/15W Frequence: 50Hz/60Hz Voltage: 100V-240V Making yogurt ready time: 8 hours Temperature control: 25℃ Capacity: 500ml Item size: 20x25.8x20cm Item weight: 2.25kg Package size: 25.5x30.5x25cm Package weight: 2.5kg Package Contents: 1x Frozen Yogurt-Ice Cream Maker 1x User Manual