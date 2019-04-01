Cuisinart

Automatic Frozen Yogurt & Ice Cream Maker

$69.99 $59.95

Making your favorite frozen treats has never been quicker or easier, thanks to the Cuisinart® Automatic Frozen Yogurt-Ice Cream & Sorbet Maker. Pick your recipe, insert the automatic mixing arm, turn it on, then pour ingredients into the freezer bowl. Within 20 minutes you’ll have up to 1.5 quarts of the creamiest ice cream, the most refreshing sorbet, or the most delicious frozen yogurt ever! Adding mix-ins through the spout is easy and mess free, and the heavy-duty motor handles all the hard work. Talk about a delicious indulgence! It’s foolproof, it’s fast, it’s the Cuisinart® Automatic Frozen Yogurt-Ice Cream & Sorbet Maker!