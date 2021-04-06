Surratt

Auto Graphique Liner Refill Cartridge

Create the perfect, eye-catching feline flick with an eyeliner inspired by Japanese calligraphy with Surratt Auto Graphique Liner Refill, which features rich, smudge-resistant ink. Troy Surratt’s dedication to makeup innovation and inspiration from the minimalist elegance of Japanese design combine in his Auto Graphique Liner, which provides precision application for achieving swoon-worthy cat’s eye flicks. This refill cartridge can be loaded into the original Surratt Auto Graphique Liner applicator brush, which is perfectly balanced for easy application. Surratt is dedicated to sustainability and recyclability in makeup, which is why this refill was created. Simply insert into an existing Surratt Auto Graphique Liner pen to use.