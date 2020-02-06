Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Surratt
Auto-graphique Eyeliner
$42.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
A refillable liquid eyeliner with a Japanese calligraphy-inspired brush tip for drawing precise, long-lasting cat eyes.
Need a few alternatives?
Giorgio Armani Beauty
Eyes To Kill Designer Liner
C$47.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Marc Jacobs Beauty
Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner
$26.00
from
Sephora
BUY
promoted
Stila
Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner
$22.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Yves Saint Laurent
Eyeliner Effet Faux Cils Shocking
C$46.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Surratt
Surratt
Auto-graphique Eyeliner Refill
$18.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Surratt
Moderniste Lip Pencil
C$33.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Surratt
Moderniste Lip Pencil
£28.00
from
Space NK
BUY
Surratt
Automatique Lip Crayon - Alluring
£32.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Makeup
Kjaer Weis
Cream Blush
$56.00
from
The Detox Market
BUY
Guerlain
Rouge G Customizable Lipstick Case
$22.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Surratt
Auto-graphique Eyeliner
$42.00
from
Sephora
BUY
promoted
Lancôme
Teint Idole Ultra-wear Foundation
C$60.00
from
Lancôme
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted