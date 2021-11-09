Sunday Riley

Auto Correct Brightening And Depuffing Eye Cream

$65.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta

Infused with caffeine and light reflecting particles, Sunday Riley Auto Correct instantly delivers a depuffed look while rapidly reducing the appearance of dark circles. Benefits Banishes the appearance of tired looking eyes Smooths the appearance of crow's feet and fine lines Rapidly reduces the appearance of dark circles and fine lines Gives you the look of 8 hours of sleep in 1 application Good for all skin types Vegetarian Cruelty-free Key Ingredients Caffeine rapidly reduces the appearance of puffiness and dark circles, for a refined, brighter looking eye area Brazilian ginseng root extract diminishes the appearance of eye contour puffiness Concentrated horse chestnut and acmella oleracea extracts smooth the appearance of crow's feet and fine lines, while giving an instantly lifted look Antioxidant-rich lutein provides a radiant glow to the fragile skin around the eye Cocoa and shea butter plump the skin with moisture Watermelon rind extract and sodium PCA infuse hydration into the skin and improves the skin moisture barrier Formulated Without Parabens, sulfates, gluten, phthalates, soy, and artificial fragrance