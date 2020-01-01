Sunday Riley
Auto Correct Brightening And Depuffing Eye Contour Cream
Formulated with potent ingredients, Sunday Riley's Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream targets the appearance of fine lines, dark circles, puffiness and crow's feet. This anti-aging eye cream is powered by caffeine and ginseng root to give your a eyes a more youthful look.Key Ingredients: Caffeine: reduces the appearance of dark circles and puffiness for a more refined, brighter-looking eye area. Brazilian Ginseng Root Extract: diminishes the appearance of eye contour puffiness. Horse Chesnut Extract: provides a lifted look to the eye area, smoothing the appearance of crow's feet. Acmella Oleracea Extract: instantly smooths the look of expression lines around the eye area. Black Cumin Seed Oil: helps purify the skin and supports clarity. Key Benefits: Tightens and lifts the eye area.. Reduces the look of dark circles.. Look of puffiness is diminished..