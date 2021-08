Vans x Parks Project

Authentic Shoe

$64.95 $32.48

Buy Now Review It

At Backcountry

Traditional Vans sneakers that show love for public lands Canvas uppers keep cool while skating and exploring Iconic waffle soles grip to pavement, bike pedals, and more Sidewalls feature inspirational, collaborative Parks Project print Bombproof vulcanized construction bonds the sole and upper Item #VANR2ZW