Lei Care

Authentic Pink Jade Roller And Gua Sha Tool Set

$14.98 $11.88

Buy Now Review It

The Ultimate Solution For Youthful, Vibrant Skin!If you want smoother, softer and younger looking skin then your skin needs to be completely revitalized and rejuvenated from the inside out.The only way to do that is through micro-perfusion and the ancient healing power of this jade roller set!Enhance Skin Elasticity For Miraculous Aging Reversal!Micro-perfusion causes your skin to clean itself and washes away the old and dying cells in your body to make way for fresh and new cells. When the new washes away the old…You will regain your skin’s elasticity and remove visible wrinkles, fine lines and other signs of aging. Your complexion will be restored to a youthful glow, and you will feel and LOOK young again!Relax And De-StressThe soothing cool surface of the jade face roller has a calming and refreshing effect on the skin, reducing inflammation and breakouts. You can even place your rose quartz roller and Gua Sha stone in the fridge overnight to maximize the cool, relaxing effects and relieve facial tension. -We Know You’ll Love:✔️ 100% authentic Brazilian rose quartz stone -✔️ Thick, durable handle that will last for YEARS -✔️ Beautiful coating and sturdy metal✔️ Noiseless design eliminates annoying squeaking -✔️ Perfect weight and size to hold even for long periods✔️ Relieve sinus pressure and ease tension headaches✔️ Help serums, creams and oils absorb better with jade roller Gua Sha✔️ THE ideal birthday present -Package Includes:? 1 x Natural Rose Quartz Roller -? 1 x Natural Rose Quartz Gua Sha Tool? 1 x Full User Manual -You deserve youthful, vibrant skin filled with color and youthful radiance! Click the “Add To Cart” button now and get your jade roller set today!