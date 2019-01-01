Search
Products fromShopClothingCostumes
Baja Ponchos

Authentic Mexican Blanket Dog Poncho

$19.99
At Etsy
Each poncho is beautifully hand-sewn from hand-woven serape blankets straight from Guadalajara, Mexico.
Featured in 1 story
Halloween Is Extra Spoopy With These Pet Costumes
by Marissa Rosenblum