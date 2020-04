Vans

Authentic Aura Shift Sneaker (discount At Checkout)

$60.00 $45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Classic sneaker by Vans in the iconic, low top Authentic silhouette. Cotton canvas upper features a Vans flag label, short vamp and original waffle outsole on a vulcanized rubber base. California legend Vans Off The Wall remains the favorite shoemaker of skateboarders and surfers since 1966.