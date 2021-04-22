United States
Alaffia
Authentic African Black Soap All-in-one – Eucalyptus Tea Tree
$14.99
At Alaffia
Alaffia’s Authentic African Black Soap is likened to the home remedies of Togolese mamans. It’s made from a centuries-old recipe of handcrafted fair trade and unrefined shea butter and Orangutan-safe West African palm oil†, and enhanced with eucalyptus and tea tree oils. Saponification is reached by adding potash (made from plantains and leaves) to the hot oils, and then cooking it for six hours. The last step is curing the soap in the sun for three weeks, resulting in a gentle and effective cleanser that clarifies and softens skin. Suitable for any skin type, even the most sensitive. Sulfate-free.