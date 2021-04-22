Alaffia

Alaffia

Authentic African Black Soap All-in-one – Eucalyptus Tea Tree

Alaffia’s Authentic African Black Soap is likened to the home remedies of Togolese mamans. It’s made from a centuries-old ​recipe of handcrafted fair trade and unrefined shea butter and Orangutan-safe West African ​palm oil†, and enhanced with eucalyptus and tea tree oils. Saponification is reached by adding potash (made from plantains and leaves) to the hot oils, ​and then cooking it for six hours. The last step is curing the soap in the sun ​for three weeks, resulting in a gentle and effective cleanser that clarifies and softens skin. Suitable for any skin type, even the most sensitive. Sulfate-free.