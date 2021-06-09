Sand & Sky

Australian Pink Clay – Smoothing Body Sand

$35.00

At Ulta Beauty

This is no ordinary scrub. SAND & SKY's Smoothing Body Sand packs a punch with purifying Australian Pink Clay. Deeply detox, smooth, and illuminate the skin with this 4-in-1 formula for instant golden hour glow. They're going deeper. While some scrubs sit on the surface, SAND & SKY's Australian Pink Clay pulls out toxins, dirt, and debris from deep within the skin. Macadamia and Coconut shell then gently slough away dry, dull skin cells from the surface to smooth and refine. Results? A deeper clean, and silky-soft skin. Top it off with instant illumination using biodegradable glitter to give you golden hour glow that just keeps going. Key benefits: Purify: This unique mixture of Australian Bentonite and Kaolin is one of the purest clays in the world. Filled with high quality nutrients and minerals, it's gentle enough for sensitive skin, while still delivering powerful results. Deeply cleansing, SAND & SKY's Pink Clay purifies the skin and combats everyday pollution Smooth: A gorgeous blend of Coconut and Macadamia Shell gently exfoliate, removing dead skin cells to even skin texture Moisturise: Lightweight Australian Virgin Macadamia Oil leaves skin with a moisturised finish thanks to its high content of fatty acids, oleic acid and squalene. Grease-free and lightweight, leaving you with silky-soft skin Illuminate: Shine bright with eco-friendly and 100% biodegradable Mica glitter, for a radiant shimmer that just won't quit.