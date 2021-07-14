Universal Standard

Aurora Wrap Dress

$118.00

Buy Now Review It

At Universal Standard

The Aurora Wrap Dress is easy, breezy, and obviously perfect for summer. Made from jersey fabric that is oh-so-soft and creates a beautiful drape effect. Designed with a wide scoop neck and cap sleeve detailing, this dress is made complete with a wrap skirt that ties at the front. Let's be honest, what gives off lovely carefree vibes more than a summery wrap dress? Please note, orders containing both pre-order and in-stock products will ship together when the items are all in stock. Fit: Relaxed, Model: 5'9" wearing 3XS_2-4