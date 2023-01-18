United States
Adore Me
Aurora Unlined Boned Corset Set In Red
$59.95$39.95
We’re all about curve-hugging *and* comfortable corsets, and Aurora delivers. Her sweetheart neckline and smooth seam lines create a flattering hourglass look, while her soft lace-up details in front & back are the icing on the cake. Complete the look with the matching thong and our thigh-high stockings to feel totally put together. (Also available in plus sizes!)