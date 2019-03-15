Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Sister Jane
Aurora Tent Top
£56.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sister Jane
A long sleeve, A-line blue top with a V-neckline, front tie fastenings and a ruffle bib.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Ganni
Charron Top
$190.00
$133.00
from
Forward By Elyse Walker
BUY
DETAILS
J.Crew
Tie-shoulder Linen Top
$39.50
$12.50
from
J.Crew
BUY
DETAILS
Ganni
Seneca Dotted Top
$317.00
from
Carre Couture
BUY
DETAILS
Free People
Viola Embroidered Top
$69.95
from
Free People
BUY
More from Sister Jane
DETAILS
Sister Jane
Organza Mini Smock Dress With Bow Front Detail
£79.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Sister Jane
Table Manners Playsuit
$97.00
from
Bando
BUY
DETAILS
Sister Jane
Florid Bib Smock Dress
£75.00
from
Sister Jane
BUY
DETAILS
Sister Jane
Lady Lane Blouse
£56.00
from
Sister Jane
BUY
More from Tops
DETAILS
Little High Little Low x CT
Dreams T
$98.00
from
Little High Little Low
BUY
DETAILS
Violeta By Mango
Oversized Shirt
$79.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
Mary Katrantzou
Orla Top
$985.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Ribbed Turtleneck Top
$9.99
from
H&M
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted