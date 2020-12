Lulus

Aurelie Black Suede Pointed-toe Over The Knee Boots

$49.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lulus

We are head over heels for the Aurelie Black Suede Pointed-Toe Over The Knee Boots! Chic vegan suede (with a bit of stretch) shapes these chic boots with a pointed toe upper, squared block heel, and a 23" over-the-knee shaft, with 15" circumference. 9" zipper at instep.