Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
A.P.C
Aurelia Patch Pocket Denim Dress
$354.00
$176.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Matches Fashion
Need a few alternatives?
C/MEO Collective
Now And Forever Dress
BUY
$101.99
$339.95
Fashion Bunker
Sleeper
Boheme Slip Dress With Feathers
BUY
$500.00
David Jones
Stella McCartney
Satin Maxi Dress
BUY
$915.70
$1831.40
Net-A-Porter
Sunday in the city
Bite Back Midi Slip Dress
BUY
$129.99
The Iconic
More from A.P.C
A.P.C
Jamie
BUY
$298.00
Matches Fashion
A.P.C
A.p.c. Interwoven-design Tote Bag
BUY
$421.00
Farfetch
A.P.C
Sac Ambre Seau Small Bag
BUY
$565.00
Shopbop
A.P.C
Marion Sweater
BUY
$168.00
$350.00
24S
More from Dresses
C/MEO Collective
Now And Forever Dress
BUY
$101.99
$339.95
Fashion Bunker
Sleeper
Boheme Slip Dress With Feathers
BUY
$500.00
David Jones
Stella McCartney
Satin Maxi Dress
BUY
$915.70
$1831.40
Net-A-Porter
Sunday in the city
Bite Back Midi Slip Dress
BUY
$129.99
The Iconic
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted