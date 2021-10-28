LSA International

Aurelia Carafe

Adding a mesmeric optic effect to classically formed glassware, the stunning Aurelia Carafe is designed to bring the best out of the finest vintage. Traditionally mouth blown and moulded by hand, each piece in the Aurelia collection takes iconic forms and finishes with a subtle textured pattern along the surface. Mouth blown by LSA’s master glassmakers in Poland Curvaceous form with decorative optic interior Part of the Aurelia range of glassware