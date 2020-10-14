AuraGlow

Teeth whitening kit includes accelerator light that speeds up the whitening process. LED light contains 5 bulbs for more power and has a built-in timer with beeper so you can easily keep track of your whitening session time. Kit includes (2) 5mL teeth whitening gel syringes, containing 35% carbamide peroxide and a total of 20+ whitening treatments. Gel is made in USA, gluten-free, kosher, safe for enamel and produces no tooth sensitivity. Mouth tray requires no molding or boiling, which means tray fits any mouth and allows you to whiten the top and bottom teeth at the same time comfortably. Use once a day for 30 minutes and remove stains from coffee, wine, soda, tea, smoking and more. See visible results and whiter teeth after just 1 teeth whitening treatment with this kit. Kit includes a tray case for storing the mouth tray and detailed instructions for proper use