FINGERPOPP

Aura Press On Nails, Energy Nails, Long Nails, Fake Nails, High Quality Nails, Nude Nails, Nail Glue, Trendy Nails, Reusable Nails, Rainbow

$39.00 $33.15

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

AURA PRESS ON SET~ Picture length & shape is Medium Almond VERY HIGH QUALITY PRESS ON NAILS MADE WITH THE BEST NAILS TIPS AVAILABLE. WHAT COMES WITH MY ORDER?? Instructions Nailfile Buffer Wooden pusher Nail glue All my press on nails are hand painted by me. *ALL SALES ARE FINAL no refunds. *I AM NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR LOST ITEMS ONCE ITS BEEN SHIPPED AND TRACKING NUMBER HAS BEEN PROVIDED * I AM NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR WRONG SIZE/SHAPE or LENGTH ONCE ORDERED HAS BEEN PLACED. * I AM NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR FOR WRONG ADDRESS