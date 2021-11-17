Hunter Lab

Aura Facial Sculpting Tool

The ultimate in luxury, high-performance skincare technology. Combining the ancient wisdom of Gua Sha-style facial massagers with a gentle, solar-powered microcurrent for a handheld tool which can help to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, as well as giving a smooth, toned and more lifted appearance to the skin. The Hunter Lab Aura Facial Sculpting tool can be used all over the face or can be targeted to specific areas, including the under-eye area and the neck area for specialised care. Use it in conjunction with your serums for a targeted boost, or alone as a “when you need it” style top-up. Why is the microcurrent in Hunter Lab Aura Facial Sculpting Tool useful? The gentle microcurrent included in the Hunter Lab Aura Facial Sculpting tool is used to energise face muscles and enhance cellular energy for smooth skin and a toned and youthful appearance. The microcurrent harnesses the power of your skin's natural metabolic process, increasing cellular energy and stimulating the facial muscles. The gentle microcurrent mimics the natural bioelectric current of the body, jumpstarting skin cell’s mitochondria to produce a significant increase in ATP production How do I charge the Hunter Lab Aura Facial Sculpting Tool? The Hunter Lab Aura Facial Sculpting Tool features an embedded solar panel which harnesses both natural and artificial light as its power source. The device uses light energy on demand to operate and does not need to be left out to recharge. Please ensure you use Aura in a well-lit space to ensure optimal results How do I use the Hunter Lab Aura Facial Sculpting Tool? To use on the face as an overall facial sculpting tool: First, apply a serum with a bit of slip all over the face, neck and under eye area. Then, use the Y-shaped tail part of the Aura to gently glide upwards from the chin, along the jawline and towards the ear. Then, use the same motion along your cheekbone, with the Aura facing up or down, depending on what is more comfortable. Use the gently curved edge and sweep over your cheekbone towards the temple. Press the y shape side above your eyebrow, and glide towards your temple. Repeat your regimen on both sides of the face, three times each. To use as a dedicated eye treatment: Using the ball, press from the inner corner to the outer corner of the face. Press the ball of the Hunter Lab Aura tool under the tail of your eyebrow and move along the curve of your eyebrow, towards the outside of your face. As you move along the arch, lift the skin gently towards your hairline. Using the long side of the Y-shaped tail, press along the orbital bone and glide towards your temple. As a neck treatment: Using the Y-shaped side of the device, draw up your neck from the base of your neck to your jawline. Draw along all angles of your neck, then repeat the sequence three times. Are there any contraindications when using the Hunter Lab Aura Facial Sculpting Tool? Yes, it should NOT be used: If you are allergic to metal If you are pregnant If you have a pacemaker If you have broken skin (skin infection, dermatitis, eczema, etc) If you have a hemorrhagic disease such as haemophilia If you experience symptoms of purpura If you are under the influence of excessive alcohol By children under the age of 18 Is Hunter Lab Aura Facial Sculpting Tool waterproof? Besides the solar panel, the entire surface can be wiped with a damp cloth Where exactly on Hunter Lab Aura Facial Sculpting Tool is the microcurrent active? The microcurrent is active over the entire surface of the device. When held in your hand on one end and pressed against the skin of the face or neck on the other, the body forms a reflow to sense and activate the microcurrent. Aura measures the skin’s resistance to electrical current and adjusts the microcurrent accordingly for optimal treatment What is the best way to keep the device clean? Please wipe Aura with a damp cloth or the included cleansing cloth after use. Keep Aura dry and stored in a dark place away from direct sunlight