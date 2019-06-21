Kerastase Hair
Aura Botanica Eau De Vagues
£25.00£18.75
At LookFantastic
Add brightness and body to dull, limp hair with Kérastase Aura Botanica Eau de Vagues, a light texturising mist that creates a natural-looking “après-surf” appearance. The spray formula builds a protective barrier around each strand to defend against heat styling in temperatures of up to 230°C, ensuring tresses are kept healthy and strong. Nourishing Aloe hydrates and conditions hair, leaving locks big, beachy and full-bodied.