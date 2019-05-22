Kérastase

Aura Botanica Beach Wave Texture Spray

$28.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

Which hair type is it good for?✔ Straight✔ Wavy✔ Curly✔ Coiled✔ Tightly CoiledA texturizing spray for all hair types that creates soft, wavy hair with an illuminating, healthy-looking glow.Key benefits:-Creates soft wavy textures-Illuminates healthy-looking glow-Air dry or blow dryIf you want to know more This texturizing spray contains highly efficient actives that are refined from nature and create a breakthrough sensorial formula that forms a light, airy lather that is gentle yet effective. This product contains 99 percent natural origin ingredients meaning they retain more than 50 percent of their molecular structure after being processed from a natural source.What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- Sulfates