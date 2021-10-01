Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Kérastase
Aura Botanica Bain Micellar Riche Shampoo
£23.50
Buy Now
Review It
At FeelUnique
Aura Botanica Bain Micellar Riche Shampoo
Need a few alternatives?
Oribe
Serene Scalp Anti-dandruff Shampoo
BUY
$36.82
$46.00
Oribe
Oribe
Gold Lust Repair And Restore Shampoo
BUY
$39.20
$49.00
Oribe
Kérastase
Aura Botanica Bain Micellar Riche Shampoo
BUY
£23.50
FeelUnique
Kylie Baby
Gentle Shampoo
BUY
$17.00
Kylie Cosmetics
More from Kérastase
Kérastase
Blond Absolu Anti-brass Purple Shampoo
BUY
$33.00
Sephora
Kérastase
Blond Absolu Bain Ultra Violet Shampoo
BUY
£19.95
£23.50
Look Fantastic
Kérastase
Soleil Huile Sirène
BUY
£26.00
FeelUnique
Kérastase
Kérastase Blond Absolu Masque Ultra Violet 200ml
BUY
$66.00
Adore Beauty
More from Hair Care
Oribe
Maximista Thickening Spray
BUY
$31.20
$39.00
Oribe
Oribe
Serene Scalp Anti-dandruff Shampoo
BUY
$36.82
$46.00
Oribe
Oribe
Superfine Hair Spray
BUY
$33.60
$44.00
Oribe
Oribe
Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil
BUY
$44.80
$56.00
Oribe
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted