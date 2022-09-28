Aunt Jackie's

Aunt Jackie’s Grapeseed Ice Curls Jelly – 15oz

At Target

At a glance Paraben Free Sulfate Free Highlights Amazing definition and shine! Smooths cuticles to help shape perfect waves, curls and coils. Long-lasting hydration for all day moisture. No crunchy, stiff after-feel. Specifications Hair Type: Textured Product Form: Gel Includes: Hair Styling Product Beauty Purpose: Curl Enhancing Net weight: 15 Ounces TCIN: 76559358 UPC: 034285658151 Item Number (DPCI): 063-05-8914 Origin: Made in the USA Description Get your curl and your shine on at the same time!Ice Curlsdelivers captivating shineand definition. With Grapeseed & Almond oils and Marshmallow Root, this curlsmoothing recipe hydrates, softens, and makes waves, curls & coils easier to prep andstyle. It helps diminish shrinkage, minimizes frizz, and reduces the need for multiplestyling products. Excellent for hair types 3a-4c. How to Use: Use daily, or as needed. Works best when used on clean, wet or damp hair. For Wash-n Go styles, apply throughout sections of freshly shampooed & conditioned hair, raking through hair with fingers, then finger-styling hair into place. Air dry or use a diffuser on a light setting. For twists, braids, and coils, apply to sections of hair, then use a detangling brush or wide-tooth comb to distribute evenly from roots to ends. Prepare each section according to desired style (twists, braid outs, Bantu knots, coils, etc.). Allow hair to completely dry, then take down each section and style as desired. Can be used with any other Aunt Jackie’s therapy. Best when used with the Grapeseed Style & Shine Recipes collection for your total maintenance and styling regimen. Paraben Free Formulated without parabens: A product either carries an unqualified on-pack statement indicating that the product is free from parabens, or carries an unqualified on-pack statement "no parabens." Sulfate Free Formulated without sulfates: A product either carries an unqualified on-pack statement indicating that it does not contain sulfates (not added sulfates); or carries an unqualified on-pack statement "no sulfates" or "sulfate-free". See how we make shopping for wellness even easier. Learn more about our wellness icons If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.