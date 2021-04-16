AuKing

Mini Projector 2021 Upgraded Portable Video Projector

★【Superior Home Theater Projector 】2021 Upgraded mini projector equipped with 2000:1 contrast ratio, supported 1080p resolution, brings you a 35% brighter images than similar projectors in market. It provides you with a premium home cinema experience with the bigger screen and clearer image. ★【Big Screen & Built-in Speakers】The mini projector has a 32~170 inches projection display size with 1m to 5m projection distance. Built-in speakers offer excellent loud sound quality, you can also connect it to external speakers to meet your higher quality sound needs. ★【Low Noise & Long Lamp Life】The projector is lower in noise and more durable than previous models thanks to advanced fan cooling technology. Powerful cooling system cools the heat of lamp efficiently, extending the bulb life to 55,000 hours, which means you can use it more than 15 years. ★【Multiple Devices Connection & Portable】This portable movie projector is fit for playing videos, TV series, photos sharing, football matches etc. It can be easily connected with laptops, smartphones, tablets, USB drives, X-Box ONE to enjoy big games. ★★★When connect with phone, an extra HDMI adapter is needed. Please kindly note projectors with mirrored are incompatible with Netflix and Hulu due to copyright issues.★★★ ★【2 Year Satisfied Warranty】Our team offers every customer 100% satisfaction guarantee. If you have any problems while using, please feel free to contact us. Please rest assured that we also have 2 year warranty. Not recommended for PPT, or business presentation, it is a home theater projector. You can enjoy the fun at outdoor journey in dark. Portable design: The compact size allows you to take it everywhere,living room,bedroom,even put it in backbag for a trip,enjoying an impressive party with your friends or a romantic encounter with her/him. Super long lamp life: Our projector providing the unique 55000 hours super long lamp life,it mean that you can use for about 15 years with 10 hours use per day. Specification: Projection Tech: LCD Lamp life time: 55000 hrs Contrast:2000:1 Projector consumption: 50W Correction Optical: ±15 degree A single continuous use time: <24hour Projection size: 32-170inch Projection Distance: 1.5-5m Video Format: MPEG1, MPEG2, MPEG4, RM, AVI RMVB, MOV, MKV, DIVX, VOB Audio File: MP3/WMA/ASF/OGG/AAC/WAV Picture File: JPEG/BMP/PNG HD:480p/567p/720p/1080p/480*640/600*800/768*1024/1024*1280/720*1280/900*1440/1080*1920/768*1366/800*1280/960*1440/1200*1600/1050*1600 VGA: 480*640/600*800/768*1024/1024*1280/720*1280/900*1440/1080*1920/768*1366/800*1280/960*1440/1200*1600 Note: 1.Not Recommended for PPT,Word,Excel or business presentation. 2.Recommend to use this projector in dark environment for better performance. 3.It need a lightning to HDMI cable to connect to iphone/ipad,or a Wireless HDMI Dongle to connect to Android smartphone.(HDMI cable and Wireless HDMI Dongle are not included in packge.) Package Includes: 1 X Projector 1 X AV Sign Cable 1 X Remote Control 1 X HDMI Cable 1 X Power cable 1 X User Manual