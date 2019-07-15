AUKEY

Aukey Table Lamp, Touch Sensor Bedside Lamps + Dimmable Warm White Light & Color Changing Rgb For Bedrooms

Attractive and Effective Lamp Background or centerpiece lighting to set the mood or provide bright & practical illumination. Light up a room with calming warm white light or gorgeous color. Convenient Touch Control Illuminate your room with a gentle tap on the touch-sensitive base. Get your lighting right, whether reading or relaxing, with 3 modes to choose from– soft glow, ambient warmth, and bright light. A simple and elegant design to complement your home or office. Mood-Enhancing Color Delight family & friends with a stunning, vibrant, dynamic display spanning the 256-RGB-color spectrum– Red, orange, yellow, green, blue, violet—and everything in-between. Or pick and pause on your perfect color. Eye-Safe and Eco-Friendly Comfortable, rich, warm light on every setting. No eye-harming glare. Energy-efficient LED technology saves you money and minimizes environmental impacts. Enjoy bright and colorful mood lighting that’s eye-safe and energy-efficient. 24-Month Warranty All AUKEY products are backed by our 45-Day Money Back Guarantee and 24-Month Product Replacement Warranty. Specifications Model: LT-T6 Luminous Flux: 450 lumens (Max) Color Temperature: 2900–3100K Color Rendering Index: ≥80 Ra Input Voltage: AC 100–240V Power Consumption: 6W Max (White Light), 3W (RGB Light) Material: Aluminum Alloy, ABS Dimensions: 215 x 100mm / 8.5” x 4” Weight: 680g / 24oz