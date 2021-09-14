Augustinus Bader

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream

C$225.00

Clean Science. Powered by TFC8®. An upgrade of our original award-winning daily moisturizer. Intensely luxurious, hydrating and nourishing. Supports cellular renewal to dramatically improve the complexion's appearance. Backed by 30 years of research and innovation. Powered by TFC8® Housed in a recyclable bottle. Carton is FSC certified, carton, insert, and leaflet are 100% recyclable. KEY BENEFITS Clinically proven to reduce the signs of aging including the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and hyperpigmentation Deeply hydrates, conditions, and renews for soft, even, restored skin Promotes elasticity, supports skin barrier function, and prevents transepidermal water loss - for skin that’s supple, plump, and smooth. Protects against environmental aggressors TFC8® supports cellular renewal and guides key ingredients to the cells. VISIBLE RESULTS In user trials: 97% agree skin’s tone and texture looks dramatically transformed. 96% agree skin looks firmer and lifted and feels more supple and elastic. 95% agree the appearance of fine lines/wrinkles is dramatically improved. ABOUT Ideal for normal to dry skin, more mature skin types, and colder, drier climates. Fragrance-free. Vegan.