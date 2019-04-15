Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Mara Hoffman

Augustina Dress

$525.00
At Shopbop
Fabric: Plain weave Gathered waist Boned bodice Removable belt Maxi length Strapless Hidden zip at back Partially lined Shell: 100% hemp Lining: 100% modal Dry clean Made in the USA Style #MARAH41592
Featured in 1 story
10 Daenerys-Approved All-White Looks For Spring
by Eliza Huber