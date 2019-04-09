Monsoon

Augusta Embellished Maxi Wedding Dress

£349.00

Buy Now Review It

At Monsoon

This ARTISAN piece includes intricate hand-embellishment. This highly skilled technique involves hand needle work to add beads and sequins to the fabric, giving our garments a unique look. Let our Augusta ivory wedding dress be part of your fairy-tale day. Steeped in vintage-inspired glamour, this twinkling number will enamour with its hand-placed pearly and silvery beads among floral sequin arrangements. This beautiful column silhouette has a tucked waist and tapered neckline, and it fastens with hooks and a zip. ARTISAN celebrates the refined skill of our individual artisan workers, ensuring that they are paid appropriately for their valuable contribution to our products.